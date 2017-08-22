Diamondbacks Rough-Up Mets

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) _ J.D. Martinez hit an early three-run homer, Patrick Corbin pitched eight smooth innings to win his third straight stingy start and the Arizona Diamondbacks coasted past the sinking New York Mets 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Adam Rosales also homered and made a diving stop at third base to begin an inning-ending double play. Paul Goldschmidt doubled twice and drove in two runs as the Diamondbacks boosted their playoff position by winning at Citi Field for the second consecutive night.

New York scored three times in the ninth before Fernando Rodney earned his 29th save in 34 attempts, throwing two pitches to get one out.

Arizona had lost three in a row and nine of 12 before arriving in Queens, but the Diamondbacks have righted themselves against the depleted Mets. They’ve won all five matchups this season and 10 of 11 over the last two years.

Coming into the day, Arizona was a half-game behind Colorado for the first NL wild card and 3 1/2 ahead of Milwaukee for the league’s final postseason spot.

Corbin (11-11) extended his shutout streak to 20 2/3 innings before rookie Amed Rosario hit his third major league homer in the fifth. That was the only run allowed by Corbin, who yielded four hits and two walks while striking out six.

After holding the World Series champion Cubs and AL-leading Houston scoreless in his previous two outings, the left-hander had little trouble with a Mets lineup that featured only a handful of projected regulars. All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto was scratched with a sore right thumb.

New York (54-70) lost for eighth time in nine games and fell to 1-6 on a nine-game homestand.

Pitching in place of injured Steven Matz, lefty Tommy Milone (1-3) gave up a three-run shot to Martinez in the first inning. It was Milone’s first big league outing since May 21 _ the journeyman had been sidelined with a sprained left knee.

Rosario’s error at shortstop allowed a run to score in the third, and Rosales added a solo homer in the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: All-Star 3B Jake Lamb was rested against the left-hander in favor of Rosales. … RHP Randall Delgado (elbow inflammation) threw a 20-pitch bullpen in Arizona. … C Jeff Mathis was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a broken right hand and OF Reymond Fuentes was reinstated from the DL. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said it’s too early to tell whether Mathis will miss the rest of the season. Fuentes had been sidelined since July 18 with a bruised left thumb. … SS Nick Ahmed (broken right hand) was scheduled to play his second consecutive rehab game with the rookie-level Diamondbacks in Arizona. … OF Yasmany Tomas (right groin) had core surgery for a sports hernia. … RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow) had Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career.

Mets: All-Star closer Jeurys Familia threw a hitless inning for Class A Brooklyn and is expected to pitch for the Cyclones again on Wednesday. He could rejoin the Mets this weekend in Washington. Familia has been out since May following surgery for a blood clot in his shoulder. … RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn lat muscle) is scheduled to throw batting practice Wednesday. … 3B David Wright went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts as the DH for Class A St. Lucie in his first rehab game. He hopes to rejoin the Mets in September. … Matz went on the 10-day DL in anticipation of season-ending elbow surgery, and RHP Kevin McGowan was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. McGowan gave up an RBI double to his first batter, Goldschmidt, and was charged with one run and two hits over 1 1/3 innings in his major league debut.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (5-6, 3.13 ERA) pitches Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series. Godley has lost his last two starts, though he matched a personal high with 10 strikeouts Friday at Minnesota. He has a 1.80 ERA in 15 career innings against the Mets.

Mets: Rookie RHP Chris Flexen (2-2, 6.55) makes his sixth major league start.

