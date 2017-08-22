Danielson Man Charged With Sexual Assault

(DANIELSON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A sexual assault investigation launched in May of last year has resulted in the arrest of a Danielson man.State Police say the sexual assault of an 11 year old girl is alleged to have occurred three years earlier in Willimantic.
During the investigation, State Police detectives identified 41 year old Shad Morin as a suspect.He was arrested Monday and charged with Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor.Bond was set at $350,000.
The arrest warrant has been sealed by the court.