Child Left Unattended in Hot Van

(East Windsor, CONN/ CBS- Connecticut)– A 16-month old baby girl was left in a hot van in an East Windsor Walmart parking lot Monday evening.
Police were called to the Wallmart on Prospect Hill Road around 6:30 p.m. and found the baby distressed and sweating profusely. She is being cared for at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. It was 81 degrees outside at the time.
Nearly an hour after police arrived, they arrested the girl’s mother, 22-year-old Gloria Sanchez-Cerritos, and her uncle 30-year-old Juan Sanchez-Cerritos, both of New Britain.
They have been charged with risk of injury to a child, leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle, and first degree reckless endangerment. They are being held on $100,000 bond and will face a judge Tuesday.