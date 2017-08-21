This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 21, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20– Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, is back once again.  Should I sell my stocks?  Jill shares some insight to help answer this question.

7:50- Dr. John Huber is the Chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a non-profit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues. Dr. Huber discusses Smartphone Separation Anxiety, now affecting millions across America.

8:50- Susan Bransfield of the Town of Portland joins Ray for an all new installment of Mayor Monday.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

