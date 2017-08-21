Surgery For Mets Matz

Filed Under: Mets, Steven Matz, surgery

NEW YORK (AP) _ Mets pitcher Steven Matz needs another elbow operation, almost certainly ending a miserable 2017 season for the New York left-hander.

The team says Matz was diagnosed Monday with irritation of the ulnar nerve in his left elbow. Surgery was recommended to reposition the nerve and relieve the irritation, a similar procedure to the one teammate Jacob deGrom had last year.

Matz’s operation will be scheduled in the next few days. The oft-injured lefty is 2-7 with a 6.08 ERA in 13 starts covering only 66 2/3 innings. He has been hit hard lately, going 0-6 with a 10.19 ERA in his last eight starts.

The 26-year-old Matz had Tommy John surgery early in his pro career. His 2016 season was cut short by another elbow operation to remove bone spurs, and he began this year on the disabled list because of tenderness in the elbow. He made his season debut June 10.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen