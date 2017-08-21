Sleep Experts Advise Students To Start School Bedtime Routine

(Storrs, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – With kids headed back to school over the next couple of weeks, one challenge they may face is getting out of summer sleep mode.

The days of staying up until the wee hours and sleeping until noon are nearly over.

Dr. Dan McNally, medical director of the Sleep Disorders Center at UConn Health, says start changing the mindset now by moving bedtime back by a half hour per night.

But McNally says some students,no matter what,still have difficulty.

He says high school students are most susceptible and that could lead to underperformance in the early part of the school day.

McNally says this time of year for youngsters is not unlike what many of us go through when we set the clocks ahead an hour in the springtime.

