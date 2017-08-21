Police: Woman Drives Vehicle Into Package Store, Charged With DUI

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Rhode Island woman faces a DUI charge after state police say she drove her Dodge Charger into a liquor store in North Stington Saturday afternoon.
Police say Katrina Oliver, 48, of West Kingston, RI, struck the Cork and Barrel liquor store on Clarks Falls Road around 3:50 p.m. No one was hurt in the crash.
Oliver failed a field sobriety test and was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, said police.
Oliver is due in New London Superior Court on September 5.