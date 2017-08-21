Man Beaten, Robbed In Hamden

(Hamden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hamden Police are investigating after they say a man was attacked, beaten and robbed over the weekend.

Police say they responded to Second Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, they found a 56-year-old Wallingford man. Police say the victim was scheduled to meet a prostitute and when he arrived, two men demanded his belongings and threatened to stab him.

The victim was then punched in the head and lost consciousness. He was later rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital with what police say are serious injuries.

Investigators say the crooks made off with his cell phone and other items.

The suspects were described only as black males between the ages of 18 and 20.

Hamden Police ask anyone with information to give them a call..