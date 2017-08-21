‘Black Lives Matter’ Poster Vandalized

(HAMDEN, CONN. / CBS CONNECTICUT)- ‘A Black Lives Matter’ poster was found to be vandalized Sunday morning in Hamden.
Police in Hamden got a call from the Unitarian Society of New Haven on Hartford Turnpike around 10 o’clock Sunday morning. The word ‘black’ had been cut and fold over so that the sign read ‘lives matter.’
According to a post on Facebook, after Sunday morning’s worship services, the sign was repaired. It may cost around $150.00 to replace.
Hamden police have not made any arrests in the case, and are asking anyone with information to give them a call at (203)-230-4000.