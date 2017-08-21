Arraignment For Man Charged With Killing Activist, Daughter

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man accused of killing an anti-domestic violence activist and her 9-year-old daughter faces murder and other charges.

Anthony Rutherford is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Waterbury Superior Court.

Police say 29-year-old Chaquinequea Brodie and her daughter were found dead Friday in their Waterbury apartment. Brodie’s 2-year-old daughter was found screaming outside, but was physically uninjured.

The motive for the killings hasn’t been announced. Authorities say the 28-year-old Rutherford had been living with Brodie.

Brodie was vice president of Mothers of Victim’s Equality, a nonprofit group that educates about dating and domestic violence. A vigil in her memory was planned for Monday evening.

Rutherford is detained on $2.5 million bail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)