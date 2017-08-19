Tow Motor Operator Critically Injured

Ansonia, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) On 8/19/17 at 8:45 A.M., the Ansonia Police Department was notified

of an accident involving a tow motor on North Prospect Street Extension. The first officer on scene found

an overturned tow motor and a 47-year-old male suffering from a severe head wound and possibly in

cardiac arrest. The victim was working for a subcontractor for Lowes Home Improvement making a

delivery of wood at the time of the incident. The victim was operating the tow motor at the time of the

accident and while making the delivery the tow motor overturned. Ansonia Rescue Medical

Services(ARMS) ambulance personnel and police officers rendered medical assistance to the victim

before he was transported to Griffin Hospital for evaluation. The victim was then transferred to Yale

New Haven Hospital where he is currently being treated and is listed as being in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Ansonia Police Department Patrol and

Detective Divisions along with OSHA. The name of the victim will not be released at this time.