Stamford Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Stamford police have identified the man who was struck and killed while crossing High Ridge Road late Thursday night.
Police appealed to the public in helping to identify Sanh Truong, 89, as he had no identification on him when he was hit. Police say Truong was a longtime city resident who was known for walking along the High Ridge Road Corridor, also known as Route 137.
Police say Truong was hit shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday as he tried to cross the road outside of a designated crosswalk near Olga Drive.
The operator of the vehicle, a 65-year-old Stamford resident, remained at the crash scene and is cooperating with investigators, said police.