Police: Relatively Subdued Concert At Xfinity

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – After some 90 people were taken to hospitals during a concert back in July, Hartford police planned their biggest ever crackdown on underage drinking at the Xfinity Theater in the city’s North Meadows Friday night, as the country group Florida Georgia Line came to town– and it apparently paid off.

Hartford police report 58 people received referrals for underage drinking. AMR Ambulance service tells police, around 30 people were transported to area hospitals.

It was an unprecedented effort by police to keep a lid on underage drinking. The threat of rain also probably helped.

