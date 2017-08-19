Crews Search For Two Fishermen Off Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The Coast Guard and local first-responders searched Saturday morning for two people who were swept into Long Island Sound while fishing in Fairfield.

The Coast Guard says it received a report of two people unaccounted for around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Penfield Reef.

Coast Guard and local police and fire vessels were part of the search, along with a Coast Guard helicopter.

Authorities say at least one other person was also swept into the water, but was rescued by the Fairfield Fire Department.

 

