Bodies Of Two Fishermen Recovered In Long Island Sound

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ Authorities in Connecticut say rescuers have recovered the bodies of two

fishermen who went missing on Long Island Sound. Fairfield police Chief Gary McNamara tells The

Connecticut Post that the two bodies were recovered after 4 p.m. Saturday. He identified the victims as

32-year-old Victor Paulino and 40-year-old Jose Cruz, both of Yonkers, New York. The U.S. Coast Guard

suspended a search for the missing men around 2 p.m. after searching a 22-square mile area

surrounding Penfield Reef. Authorities say the search began after six people fishing near the reef were

swept out to sea. Three people had made it back to shore, and a fourth person was rescued.

