West Hartford Police Investigate Assault At Night Spot

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police are investigating an assault Thursday night at the Los Imperios Restaurant on Farmington Avenue.

A witness tells police that three men on the dance floor assault another man– leaving him unconscious and bleeding from the head in the bar area. Police say the victim regained consciousness and was treated by paramedics at the scene, but refused further treatment and was uncooperative with investigators.

Security inside the nightspot did not witness the assault and was unable to detain anyone, said police.

Anyone with information on the assault is urged to contact West Hartford Police Detective Robert Magao at 860-570-8841.

West Hartford police say they have been called to the restaurant on any number of occasions since it opened in 2014, and last month, Police Chief Tracey Gove notified the establishment that its entertainment license would be revoked after it was suspended.

In addition to the assault, there were multiple complaints from neighbors concerning patrons leaving and motorcycles racing up and down the street, said police.