This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 18, 2017

6:50- Dr. Peter Yu, Physician-in-Chief at Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute discusses new cancer screening technology. Researchers say they have taken a big step towards developing a test that can tell people if they have cancer long before the first symptoms show up. Learn more…
7:20- Cara Rosner, writer with C-Hit.org, says as the opioid epidemic deepens, Yale researchers have said starting treatment with medication is the most cost-effective way to treat patients in hospital emergency departments.
8:20- Doug Miller, partner at Johnson Brunetti, talks selling your life insurance quote while you’re still alive… Is this a good idea?
8:50- Deb Polub, Director of Government and Media Relations for the Community Health Center Association of CT discusses National Health Center Week, celebrating community health centers as “the key to healthier communities.”
