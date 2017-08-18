Police: Second Teen Charged With Murder In Death Of Man

CT Strikeout Specialist Edges NJ In Little League World SeriesChris Cartnick hit four home runs and had 10 RBIs for New Jersey in its Mid-Atlantic regional tournament. Ethan Righter of Connecticut struck out 18 over 9 1/3 innings in the New England tournament. On Thursday, in the first inning of their first game at the Little League World Series, the two faced each other at a key moment.