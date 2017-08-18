Police: Second Teen Charged With Murder In Death Of Man

DANBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A second teenager has been charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old Connecticut man and police say more arrests are likely.

Danbury police said Thursday that a 16-year-old already in custody on unrelated charges has now been charged in the death of Gabriel Bara-Bardo. A 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday in the same case.

Police say officers had responded to a report of suspicious activity on Aug. 5. They found Bara-Bardo alone and unconscious in the road next to his vehicle.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled that Bara-Bardo’s cause of death was complications following blunt impact to the head and neck.

The investigation is still ongoing.

