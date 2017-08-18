New York Files Lawsuit Opposing Dredge Dumping In Long Island Sound

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — New York state has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency opposing a plan to allow dredged sediments to be dumped into the Long Island Sound.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has threatened for more than a year to take the action announced Thursday. He and fellow Democrat Attorney General Eric Schneiderman say the EPA plan will allow tens of millions of cubic yards of dredged sediments to be dumped in the waterway that divides Long Island and Connecticut.

An EPA spokeswoman said she could not comment on ongoing litigation. The agency has said dredging is needed to ensure safe navigation.

Many Connecticut and Rhode Island officials support the project. The majority of dredging occurs in Connecticut and the dump sites are technically in that state’s waters.