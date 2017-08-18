Man Suspected Of Killing Cousin Caught In Missouri

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man charged in the fatal shooting of his cousin in April has been arrested in Missouri.

The Day of New London reports that 30-year-old James Armstrong faces a murder charge in the April 12 shooting of Ralph Sebastian Sidberry in North Stonington.

Armstrong was arrested July 27 in Waynesville, Missouri but he refused to waive extradition.

Prosecutors are applying for a governor’s warrant, which is the formal process for bringing back a prisoner who refuses to waive extradition.

Both victim and suspect are members of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation. Sidberry’s mother is the tribal chairwoman. She confirmed that they are cousins and says her 31-year-old son leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter and a pregnant wife.

It could not be determined if Armstrong has a lawyer.

