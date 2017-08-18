Democrat Leaders Moving Forward With State Budget Proposal, Sales Tax Increase

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Democratic legislative leaders say they’re moving toward a state budget agreement that would increase the sales tax, but by less than what House Democrats proposed back in June.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz is hoping the package can be used as the basis for negotiations with legislative Republicans and Governor Malloy.

“By no means am I saying the budget we put out next week from our separate caucuses is going on the board as-is,” he said. “We want to negotiate, but you have to be serious about negotiating, and you have to be willing to compromise.”

Senate Democratic leader Martin Looney says they’re also looking at eliminating certain sales tax exemptions. A proposal to allow cities and towns to tack on an additional one percent sales tax at restaurants and bars is also still on the table.

Democratic leaders hope to bring a tax and spending plan up for a vote the week of September 11th.

