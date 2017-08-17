United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes Among Those Who Quit Trump Business Council

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS Connecticut) – United Technologies C.E.O. Greg Hayes was among the executives who resigned from President Trump’s business council following the president’s remarks blaming both sides for the deadly violence at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

The White House is reportedly scrambling to contain the fallout after President Trump blamed both sides for the violence in Charlottesville, as the president is facing divisions among advisers inside the White House, and more CEOs have said they would not serve on his business and manufacturing advisory councils. United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes was among the latest to step down Wednesday, minutes before Trump made the announcement that the panels would be disbanded.

In a statement Hayes said “It is clear that we need to collectively stand together and denounce the politics of hate, intolerance, and racism.”

The latest resignations began Monday with the departure of Kenneth Frazier, CEO of the drug company Merck. The exodus since prompted Trump to abolish two of his White House business councils on Wednesday. One day earlier, Trump asserted on Twitter that for any CEO who left the council, there would be “many to take their place.”