This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 17, 2017

August 17, 2017 6:33 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

 

7:20- Andrea Comer, Vice President of Workforce Strategies, CBIA Education & Workforce Partnership, talks training.  With thousands of manufacturing jobs approaching, Connecticut is training hundreds.

8:20- Jim Barry discusses CTA’s Back-to-School shopping survey results which report nearly two thirds of shoppers plan to buy tech this year.

8:50- Stephen Moore, senior economic contributor with FreedomWorks says beware the Obamacare industrial complex. Its litany of lies are resurfacing, and consumers will pay the price.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.

