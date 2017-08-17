This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 17, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Andrea Comer, Vice President of Workforce Strategies, CBIA Education & Workforce Partnership, talks training. With thousands of manufacturing jobs approaching, Connecticut is training hundreds.
8:20- Jim Barry discusses CTA’s Back-to-School shopping survey results which report nearly two thirds of shoppers plan to buy tech this year.
8:50- Stephen Moore, senior economic contributor with FreedomWorks says beware the Obamacare industrial complex. Its litany of lies are resurfacing, and consumers will pay the price.
