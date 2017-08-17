Person Struck, Killed By Train In Fairfield

August 17, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Fairfield, train

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A person has been struck and killed by a train in Fairfield.

A spokeswoman for Metro-North says the person was struck by a New Haven-bound train at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday near the Fairfield station.

No information about the person killed has been released. It is not yet clear what the victim was doing on the tracks.

Train service was delayed during the investigation into the death, but the morning commute is not affected.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

