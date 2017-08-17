Parents Of Newtown Victims Want To Know If Teachers Had Keys

Filed Under: Newtown

By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Lawyers for the parents of two children killed in the Newtown school massacre are demanding to see evidence that two slain teachers had access to keys that could have been used to lock their classroom doors.

The attorneys filed motions in Danbury Superior Court this week asking a judge to allow them to examine two folders that are in state police custody. Newtown’s lawyers say the folders were in the classrooms of Victoria Soto and Lauren Rousseau and contained keys on the day of the shooting.

The request comes in a wrongful death lawsuit by the parents of Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner against Newtown for alleged inadequate security measures. Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

The town’s lawyers deny the allegations.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen