New London, Westchester County Police Arrest Car Thief

August 17, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: car theft, New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New London police have fellow officers in New York’s Westchester County to thank for taking a man who stole a pickup truck into custody Wednesday night.

A woman loading items into her pickup truck at a Home Goods in New London on Wednesday afternoon soon found herself engaged in a physical confrontation with a man who hopped in to her Ford F-350 and drove off. The woman sustained minor injuries.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Christian Guzman, drove all the way to Westchester County in New York, before police there detained him late Wednesday night. Guzman is known to New London police, who say he had tried gaining access to a homeless shelter in the city in July.

It is reported that Guzman had been involved in an accident with a Westchester County police car, before being arrested. Charges are pending.

