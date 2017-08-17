New Haven Ministers Rally Against White Nationalists, Hate Groups

August 17, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, Donald Trump, New Haven, rev Boise Kimber, white supremacists

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Ministers from New Haven on Wednesday denounced the violence of white nationalists, the KKK, and Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville.

Members of the clergy gathered in New Haven also had harsh words for President Trump over his response to the violence. They say the president is dishonest, and has failed to act as a leader of all Americans.

Reverend Boise Kimber says he wants to bring together Jews, Muslims, Protestants, and evangelical Trump supporters, to reject racial violence.

“Connecticut will not be a part of any white supremacist, Ku Klux Klan, nor Nazis here.”

One minister says after the violence in Charlottesville, it seems like the country is getting worse instead of getting better.

