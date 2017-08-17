New Fairfield Man To Be Deported To Guatemala Today

August 17, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: immigration, Joel Colindres, New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A New Fairfield man who lacks proper documentation must fly back to his native Guatemala on Thursday.

Joel Colindres said in July that he had regularly checked in with immigration officials, and was granted stays from a deportation order. But his most recent stay request was denied and he was ordered to leave the country on August 17th. His attorney tells Hearst Connecticut Media that two motions for a stay of his deportation order have been denied.

Colindres, who has no criminal record, has lived in the U.S. since 2004. He is married to an American woman since 2010, and has two American born children.

