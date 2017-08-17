Judge Orders Dog Owner To Pay Attack Victim $130,000

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A judge has ordered a Connecticut dog owner to pay more than $130,000 to a girl bitten by the pet in 2014.
The Republican-American reports that court records show that the dog owned by Heather Lopez bit 10-year-old Lynn Tompkins at her Waterbury home. She did not tease, torment or abuse the dog before the attack.
Lynn, who is now 13, was hospitalized after the attack with a gash on her face, a hole in her forehead and a tear in her earlobe.
Court documents show the girl has facial scarring and is in therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.
The decision was issued against Lopez on Aug. 9.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.