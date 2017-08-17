Ex-Lawyer Indicted In Near-$2 Million Wire Fraud Case

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A former Bridgeport attorney will pay the price for allegedly bilking clients out of nearly two million dollars.

61-year-old Thomas Murtha was indicted Wednesday on four counts of wire fraud related to alleged thefts of nearly two million dollars.

Murtha had his own law practice in Bridgeport, and from November of 2011 to April of this year, prosecutors say he used that business to take money from clients, family members, and friends. He told them he had secured and properly dispersed the money they had given him, when in reality he used it for himself to buy a home in Michigan and a 2.1 carat diamond engagement ring.

Under the indictment against Murtha, he will have to forfeit the home and the ring, plus nearly two million dollars used in the alleged scheme. Murtha faces four counts of wire fraud, each punishable by up to twenty years behind bars.