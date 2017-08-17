Connecticut Loses 600 Jobs In July

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut lost 600 net jobs in July, and the state’s unemployment rate held steady at 5 percent, according to preliminary numbers from the state Department of Labor.

“July was a relatively quiet month in Connecticut’s labor markets with both payroll jobs and unemployment statistics changing very little,” said Andy Condon, Director of the Office of Research. “Over the year, payroll job growth in July was 11,600, well ahead of last year’s performance.”

Five of the ten major industry sectors increased employment in July, while five declined. Trade, transportation & utilities added 2,200 positions, while Leisure and hospitality showed the largest decline, shedding 2,000 jobs, according to the report.

Connecticut has now recovered 82.3 percent, or 98,000 jobs, of the 119,100 positions lost in the Great Recession.