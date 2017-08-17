Collection Of Valuable Watches Stolen From Stamford Home

August 17, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Stamford, stolen, Watches

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police are investigating the theft of 20 to 25 watches worth between $2,000 and $15,000 each from a Connecticut home.

The Advocate reports that Stamford police responded to a house in the city just before midnight Tuesday because a woman returned home to find the back door open. The home had been empty since about noon on Monday.

The woman said her husband’s watch display case had been thrown on the floor in their bedroom and the watches were missing.

Police say it is possible that the thief knew what they were looking.

Investigators found no signs of forced entry, but contractors who had been renovating the home left several ladders outside.

