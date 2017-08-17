1 Granted Parole, 2 To Remain In Prison For 2010 Killing

Filed Under: New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — One of the people convicted in the 2010 death of a New London man killed as he walked home from his shift at a city restaurant has been granted parole, while two others were denied.

The Day reports that 24-year-old Tyree Bundy is expected to be released around Sept. 18 after being granted parole several months ago.

Brian Rabell and Marquis Singleton were denied parole after a hearing Wednesday.

All three pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of 25-year-old Matthew Chew, killed while walking home from the pizza parlor where he worked. Police say six teens picked Chew at random to attack.

Idris Elahi, who stabbed Chew with a pocket knife, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen