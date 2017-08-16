Vehicle Forcibly Taken From Woman In Parking Lot

(NEW LONDON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A pickup truck was forcibly taken from a woman loading items into the truck in the parking lot at 351 North Frontage Road in New London Wednesday afternoon.The victim was injured when she attempted to prevent the truck from being stolen.She was taken to Lawrence and memorial Hospital for treatment.
Police say the suspect they are seeking is a Hispanic male, medium build,who was wearing a red shirt and jean shorts.A parked , unoccupied vehicle was struck as the suspect fled in the stolen pickup truck.
The vehicle is a white 2014 Ford F 350 with Connecticut combination registration 7741 CP.