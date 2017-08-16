Sport Institute Head Seeks Release During Conviction Appeal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP and CBS Connecticut) — A former boxing promoter, ex-college basketball coach and founder of a Rhode Island-based sport institute who was convicted of embezzlement is seeking to be released from prison while he waits for the outcome of his appeal.

Officials said Wednesday that Dan Doyle of West Hartford filed a motion for bail with the state Supreme Court. The motion is expected to be considered on Sept. 7.

Doyle, of the Institute for International Sport, was convicted in December of embezzlement and other offenses. He was sentenced this month to 15 years with seven years to serve.

Investigators say Doyle embezzled approximately $1.14 million from the institute, a nonprofit he founded in 1986.

Doyle’s lawyer has said he and his family invested hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money in the institute.