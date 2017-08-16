Police: Retired Officer Recognized Fake Gun, Foiled Robbery

August 16, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Naugatuck say an attempted robbery was foiled by the victim, a 74-year-old retired police officer, who recognized that the robber’s gun was a fake.

The robbery attempt was reported Tuesday at a park in Naugatuck. The former officer told police that a man grabbed him from behind, demanded money and displayed what the man believed to be a toy gun. He said he tried to knock the fake gun from the man’s hand using an umbrella before the man took off.

Police say the victim provided a detailed description and a suspect was arrested later in the day. The suspect faces charges of robbery, possession of a facsimile handgun and breach of peace.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen