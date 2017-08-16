Officials: 3-Year-Old Boy Died Of Methadone Overdose

August 16, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: homicide, Stafford, todddler death

STAFFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Officials in Connecticut have ruled the methadone overdose death of a 3-year-old boy a homicide.

The Hartford Courant reports that the state medical examiner’s office says Leon Lapierre, of Stafford, died in April of acute methadone intoxication. Methadone is used to help wean people off heroin.

State police say no charges have been filed.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

