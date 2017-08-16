Man Charged With Shooting 13-Year-Old Held On $1M Bond

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man charged with shooting and injuring a 13-year-old boy has had his request for a form of probation that could lead to dismissal of the charges denied.

The New Haven Register reports that a judge told 21-year-old Charles Worthington Tuesday that because of the seriousness of the allegations, he is not eligible for accelerated rehabilitation.

Not guilty pleas to charges including first-degree assault were entered on Worthington’s behalf. He was held on $1 million bond.

He showed up in court without a lawyer but told the judge he had hired one. When the judge asked for the attorney’s name, Worthington said he couldn’t remember it.

Police say Worthington shot the boy in the leg in New Haven on July 22, but said the victim was probably not targeted.

