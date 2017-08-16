Five Teens Charged After High-Speed Chase

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Five teenagers from New Haven face charges in juvenile court, after state police say they led authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen Jeep Wrangler early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., state police say they received word from Stratford police that local officers were pursuing the stolen vehicle Interstate 95 northbound in Milford. The chase was broken off near Exit 36. Troopers then spotted the vehicle near Exit 37 and attempted to stop it– spawning a high-speed chase.

The Jeep exited the highway at Exit 43 in West Haven and hit a guard rail on Campbell Avenue, said police. Five teens in the vehicle fled on foot, and were apprehended a short time later, said authorities.

The teens– ranging in age from 13 to 17– were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be treated for minor injuries related to the crash and then booked on charges of interfering with police and third-degree larceny. In addition, the driver was charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, evading the scene of an accident, and second-dgeree reckless endangerment.

The teens are due in New Haven Juvenile Court on August 28.