Father of Teen Killed By Police Files Intent-To-Sue Notice

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The father of a 15-year-old boy killed by a Connecticut officer has filed a legal notice saying he intends to sue the city of Bridgeport over his son’s death.

The Connecticut Post reported Wednesday that lawyers for Juan Negron have filed the required notice with the city.

Police Chief Armando Perez has said rookie officer James Boulay opened fire May 9 when he was nearly run over by a stolen car driven by Jayson Negron. A passenger in the car, 21-year-old Julian Fyffe, also was shot, but survived and is suing the city.

Juan Negron alleges police were poorly trained, his son shouldn’t have been shot and “reasonable” medical care wasn’t provided after the shooting.

The city’s attorney said the shooting was a tragedy, but the city isn’t liable.