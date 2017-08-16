DOT Truck Struck On Highway

(ENFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Department of Transportation crash truck was struck by a vehicle between Exit 45 and Exit 46 northbound on Interstate 91 Wednesday afternoon.State Police say a vehicle driven by 79 year old Donald Sprafke of Essex was in the right lane and struck the left side of the DOT truck and the truck’s trailer.Sprafke’s vehicle then struck one in the left lane driven by 40 year old Farhan Bhatti of Albany , New York.

Sprafke was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford for treatment of minor injuries.No one else was injured.

Sprafke was charged with Failure to Drive in the Proper Lane.