Black Fire Chief Snubbed On New Britain Department’s Wall Of Honor

August 16, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: fire, New Britain, Thomas Ronalter

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – An investigation prompted by a fire chief’s refusal to hang a photograph of the department’s first black chief on a wall of honor has faulted him for racial insensitivity and concluded that minority firefighters have reason to perceive racial bias in the department.

The city of New Britain commissioned the investigation in May after receiving a complaint from an African-American firefighter who was disciplined for removing the portraits of five other white former chiefs that hung in a hallway at the department headquarters.

The report said the controversy suggests “serious level of racial insensitivity by the chief.”

The fire chief, Thomas Ronalter, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Mayor Erin Stewart says she plans to review the report’s findings to identify areas for improvements.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen