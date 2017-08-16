2nd Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Beating Father Of 5

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to fatally beating a father of five from the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation more than 11 years ago.

The Day reports that 33-year-old Timothy Johnson pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in the January 2006 death of 40-year-old Anthony Hamlin, of Groton. Johnson is expected to receive a prison sentence of 19 1/2 years in September.

Co-defendant Christopher Vincenti pleaded guilty to manslaughter in July. He faces 20 years behind bars.

Both men were originally charged with murder in the death of Hamlin, who was found dead in a field in Ledyard.

The two men were arrested in 2016. Prosecutors say they beat Hamlin to death after deciding to rob him for drug money.

