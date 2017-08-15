Teen Sentenced To Minimum Of 5 Years For Armed Drug Robbery

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager who police say shot another teenager while stealing marijuana has pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

The 17-year-old Stamford resident will be sentenced to serve a mandatory minimum of five years to a maximum of eight years in state prison for the felony. The Stamford Advocate reports the guilty plea was a part of a plea deal to drop other serious charges like first-degree assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The teenager will also not return for sentencing until he is supposed to graduate from high school in January as part of the plea deal.

The presiding judge told the teenager that if he gets arrested between now and January, he may receive the maximum sentence for armed robbery — 20 years in prison.

