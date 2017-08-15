Residential Treatment Center Staff Member Arrested

(LITCHFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police have arrested a Waterbury man following an investigation into a complaint from a 15 year old girl at the Touchstone Residential Treatment Program facility in Litchfield in April, alleging she had been sexually abused by a staff member.
24 year old Ulyses Alvarez was arrested Tuesday without incident,He has been charged with Risk of Injury/Impairing the Morals of Children,Promoting a Minor in an Obscene Performance , Illegal Possession of Child Pornography and Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree.
Alvarez posted the $75,000 court set surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court August 29th.