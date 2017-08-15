Hartford Man Charged After Rhode Island Motorcycle Chase

WESTERLY, R.I. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man who authorities say was part of a group of motorcyclists that led police on a high-speed chase in Rhode Island is facing charges.

The Westerly Sun reports that police have charged 22-year-old Widelson Jean, of Hartford, with offenses that include eluding an officer in a high-speed pursuit.

Westerly police say an officer responding to a report of a suicidal person Sunday evening encountered the motorcyclists, who didn’t move to allow him by. They say the officer continued to pursue the group as they picked up speed.

Police say Jean lost control of his motorcycle, drove onto a sidewalk and hit a curb, throwing him from the bike. He wasn’t badly hurt. Police say he was taken into custody.

Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

