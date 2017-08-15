Education Officials Call For Quick Completion Of Overdue State Budget

(CBS Connecticut) — Local school administrators and teachers unions today gathered in Meriden to call on lawmakers and the governor to pass a state budget as soon as possible.

With the school year about to begin, they say education officials need to know how much money they will get from the state, and how much state funding could be cut.

Bristol Board of Education Chairman Chris Wilson says his district could not absorb the kind of cuts that have been discussed.

“You would see larger class sizes, you wouldn’t see some of the supports that we provide for those students who need the supporter, whether it is literacy assistance or math coaches. Almost anything that is not mandated would probably be cut,” Wilson said.

Bristol relies on the state for more than 40 percent of its school budget.

The budget was supposed to be done by the start of last month, but state leaders were unable to agree on how to close a 2-year, $5-billion deficit.