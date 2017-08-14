Win Tickets To Echoes of Sinatra

August 14, 2017 5:29 AM By Todd Feinburg

Echoes of Sinatra is coming to the Simsbury Meadows on on September 1st and we want to send you to see the show.

The Echoes of Sinatra show is a full production based on the life of Francis Albert Sinatra.  Join us as we take you through a musical journey of the golden era of one of the greatest performers of all time – Frank Sinatra.  You can get your tickets by visiting cbsconnecticut.com/echoesofsinatra, but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to Todd Feinburg every afternoon this week starting at 3pm…  When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win two tickets to see the show!

More from Todd Feinburg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Bid Now!
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen