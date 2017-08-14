Waterbury Man Under Arrest Following Police Chase

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Waterbury man is under arrest, accused of leading state police on a chase that ended when his SUV slammed into another vehicle, and he tried to make a run for it.
Troopers say they attempted to pull over Jeffrey Ralik Brown, 26, around 9:20 p.m. Sunday on Pearl Lake Road in Waterbury for a motor vehicle violation. Police say Brown fled and led police on a 3.8-mile chase that ended on Southmayd Road where he crashed into a Jeep and tried to flee on foot. Troopers took Brown into custody on a host of charges including reckless endangerment and engaging police in pursuit.
Police say a man and a woman in the Jeep were not seriously injured.