Waterbury Man Under Arrest Following Police Chase

August 14, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Jeffrey Brown, police chase, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Waterbury man is under arrest, accused of leading state police on a chase that ended when his SUV slammed into another vehicle, and he tried to make a run for it.

Troopers say they attempted to pull over Jeffrey Ralik Brown, 26, around 9:20 p.m. Sunday on Pearl Lake Road in Waterbury for a motor vehicle violation. Police say Brown fled and led police on a 3.8-mile chase that ended on Southmayd Road where he crashed into a Jeep and tried to flee on foot. Troopers took Brown into custody on a host of charges including reckless endangerment and engaging police in pursuit.

Police say a man and a woman in the Jeep were not seriously injured.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Bid Now!
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen