Transportation Officials Narrow Options For I-84 Alterations

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut transportation officials are weighing technical analysis and public input as they narrow their options for realigning I-84 in Hartford and replacing Union Station.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker says they are considering whether the highway should be elevated, tunneled, or placed at or near grade. “Later this year we hope to come out with a small set of options to get us to a preferred alternative. That includes relocation of a rail line, and potential location and relocation of a new train station.”

Because the highway is being moved, it’s expected that the train tracks will also have to be moved away from the existing Union Station, a brownstone edifice that is more than a century old.